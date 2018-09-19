Nuclear pasta is one of those curiosities. As the densely-packed neutrons in the star are squeezed and pushed in different directions they take on a range of shapes as you travel deeper into the star, which scientists have long compared to different types of pasta. There are roughly-round bubbles that have been likened to gnocchi, and when the pressure compresses these into long, thin rods, scientists refer to them as spaghetti. And deeper still, those rods are squashed together to form layered sheets, not unlike lasagna.