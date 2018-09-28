"The first thing that struck me about this animal is the incredible robustness of the limb bones," says lead author of the study, Dr. Blair McPhee of Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand. "It was of similar size to the gigantic sauropod dinosaurs, but whereas the arms and legs of those animals are typically quite slender, Ledumahadi's are incredibly thick. To me this indicated that the path towards gigantism in sauropodomorphs was far from straightforward, and that the way that these animals solved the usual problems of life, such as eating and moving, was much more dynamic within the group than previously thought."