Air conditioners are major energy hogs, and with global temperatures on the rise the problem is only set to get worse. When we first looked at the radiative cooling system being developed by Fan and his associates in 2013, it was suggested the passive rooftop panels could be used in place of solar panels used to generate electricity to run AC systems, or to cool buildings in off-grid areas. But now the team has found an even better solution, in a dual-purpose device that means passive cooling doesn't have to mean sacrificing electricity generation for rooftop real estate.