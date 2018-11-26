The report comes out of the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), which was mandated by Congress in the 1990s to research the changing planet and present its findings to Congress and the US President every four years. The publishing of the report was led by the NOAA and compiled by experts at 13 federal member agencies, including NASA, the EPA, the Smithsonian, the National Science Foundation, US AID, and the Departments of Defense, Energy, Agriculture, Commerce, Health & Human Services, the Interior, State and Transportation.