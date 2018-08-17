"Many traditional alloys were developed to increase the strength of a material by reducing grain size," says John Curry, first author of the study. "Even still, in the presence of extreme stresses and temperatures many alloys will coarsen or soften, especially under fatigue. We saw that with our platinum-gold alloy the mechanical and thermal stability is excellent, and we did not see much change to the microstructure over immensely long periods of cyclic stress during sliding."