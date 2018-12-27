People became increasingly obsessed with this mysterious mummy-juice, prompting the spread of a petition instigated by a foolhardy group determined to drink the magical elixir spread, assuming it would confer magical powers. When all was said and done, 35,000 people had signed the petition and scientists ultimately concluded the liquid in the sarcophagus was sewage that had seeped in through an apparent leak. Of course, those seeking the magical juice were then convinced the "sewage claims" were part of a conspiracy to keep the powerful drink a secret. This story is basically 2018 in microcosm.