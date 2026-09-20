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Environment

Record-breaking carbon capture plant to snatch 800K tons of CO2 a year

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 20, 2026
Record-breaking carbon capture plant to snatch 800K tons of CO2 a year
These giant white tanks hold liquified CO2 that'll be stored thousands of feet beneath the seabed in Norwegian waters
These giant white tanks hold liquified CO2 that'll be stored thousands of feet beneath the seabed in Norwegian waters
View 3 Images
These giant white tanks hold liquified CO2 that'll be stored thousands of feet beneath the seabed in Norwegian waters
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These giant white tanks hold liquified CO2 that'll be stored thousands of feet beneath the seabed in Norwegian waters
Another view of Yara's CCS facility in The Netherlands
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Another view of Yara's CCS facility in The Netherlands
Northern Lights uses its own large carriers to transport CO2 in tanks to be stored in enormous reservoirs under the seabed
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Northern Lights uses its own large carriers to transport CO2 in tanks to be stored in enormous reservoirs under the seabed
View gallery - 3 images

Norwegian chemical company Yara has inaugurated the largest industrial carbon capture facility in all of Europe this week. Set up at the company's ammonia and fertilizer plant in Sluiskil, the Netherlands, it can capture 800,000 tons of CO2 per year.

That carbon dioxide comes from its ammonia production process. Once it's captured, it's liquified, temporarily stored in those large white tanks you see in the photos, and subsequently transported by ship to Norway. This last bit is handled by Norwegian CO2 transport firm Northern Lights, which stores its cargo in a reservoir 8,530 ft (2,600 m) beneath the seabed.

This new carbon capture and storage (CCS) project represents a positive step toward large-scale industrial decarbonization for Europe. Over the next 15 years, it's expected to store about 12 million tons of CO2.

Carbon capture and storage in action | Yara Sluiskil

Not to be a sourpuss, but it's worth putting these figures into perspective. 800,000 tons a year amounts to 0.5% of total Dutch greenhouse gas emissions annually. Meanwhile, Global Carbon Budget estimated a couple of years ago that for 2025, CO2 emissions from fossil fuel use would surpass 42 billion tons in the atmosphere worldwide.

The other way to look at it is that we need every effort like this that we can implement. Northern Lights has built out a storage capacity of 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year, and is now expanding to 5 million tons annually to meet growing demand from European industries.

Northern Lights uses its own large carriers to transport CO2 in tanks to be stored in enormous reservoirs under the seabed
Northern Lights uses its own large carriers to transport CO2 in tanks to be stored in enormous reservoirs under the seabed

The more CO2 we can get out of the atmosphere, the better a chance we have of mitigating the drastic effects of climate change. Cement, steel, chemicals, and fertilizer production are a major target for CCS, and hopefully we'll see more such projects come online in the near future.

Another view of Yara's CCS facility in The Netherlands
Another view of Yara's CCS facility in The Netherlands

Yara's setup may be the largest in Europe, but it's not quite as big as the one operating at a 1 GW coal‑fired plant in the Zhengning power station in China's Gansu Province. The Huaneng Longdong Energy Base CCS project can capture 1.5 million tons of CO2 a year from the unit’s flue gas.

Source: Yara

View gallery - 3 images

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EnvironmentCarbon captureNorwayGreenhouse Gas EmissionsClimate Crisis
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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