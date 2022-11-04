© 2022 New Atlas
Environment

Study shows majority of "home compostable" plastics don't fully degrade

By Ben Coxworth
November 04, 2022
Study shows majority of "home compostable" plastics don't fully degrade
A photo of a not-so-compostable plastic wrap, submitted by a participant in the Big Compost Experiment
A photo of a not-so-compostable plastic wrap, submitted by a participant in the Big Compost Experiment
View 1 Image
A photo of a not-so-compostable plastic wrap, submitted by a participant in the Big Compost Experiment
1/1
A photo of a not-so-compostable plastic wrap, submitted by a participant in the Big Compost Experiment

If you've ever been turning over your compost heap and found months-old "compostable" plastic items that were still mostly intact – well, you're not alone. New research states that 60% of such plastics don't fully biodegrade in home composting systems.

The findings are the result of a study undertaken by scientists from University College London, which began with ordinary citizens from across the UK completing an online questionnaire regarding their habits and opinions relating to compostable plastic and food waste.

Participants were then invited to take part in the Big Compost Experiment, which involved regularly checking their home compost for traces of previously discarded compostable plastic items, over a 24-month period. Those objects were placed in non-biodegradable open-mesh bags when initially put in the compost, so they'd be easier to find when later digging through it with a spade or trowel. Photos and descriptions of the unearthed items were submitted to the scientists.

While a variety of different composting systems were used, the most common was an outdoor closed-bin setup, utilized by 64% of the 1,648 people who participated in the experiment. The supposedly compostable plastic items included things like disposable cutlery, cups, bags and newspaper wraps.

When the submitted data was analyzed, it was found that approximately 60% of items that were marked by manufacturers as being "home compostable" still hadn't completely broken down after 24 months.

Additionally, based on a random sample of 50 item photos, it was noted that 46% of the items were not marked as being home compostable, while another 14% were marked as being specifically industrial compostable. Needless to say, this suggests that there is definitely some confusion – on the part of consumers – regarding which items can actually be tossed in the home compost heap.

Importantly, 83% of the participants stated that they use their compost as fertilizer in their gardens. This means that the un-composted plastic would make its way into the soil, and thus into the environment.

"We have shown that home composting, being uncontrolled, is largely ineffective and is not a good method of disposal for compostable packaging," said Danielle Purkiss, corresponding author of the study. "The idea that a material can be sustainable is a widespread misconception. Only a system of production, collection, and reprocessing of a material can be sustainable."

More details on the study are available in an open-access paper that was recently published in the journal Frontiers in Sustainability.

Sources: Frontiers, Big Compost Experiment

Tags

EnvironmentUniversity College LondonPlastic wasteBiodegradableCompost
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!