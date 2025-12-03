Eco-friendly biodegradable coffin is made of mushrooms

The business of paying respect to the dead can be an eco-unfriendly matter, whether opting for a wooden coffin that contributes to deforestation, or a cremation service that produces carbon emissions. Instead, Dutch firm Loop Biotech has found a way to save forests and reduce CO2 emissions with the Loop Living Cocoon, the world’s first mushroom-based casket.

Combining the powerful nature of mycelium (mushroom filament) regeneration with upcycled hemp fibers, Loop’s patented tech reportedly produces a 100% biodegradable coffin that can be sustainably grown in seven days and fully decomposes after 45 days while enriching the soil with nutrients.

The Cocoon comes lined with moss as standard, although other natural materials are also available Loop Biotech

This low-impact cultivation system eliminates the need for chemicals, glues and metals required during coffin production, and consumes minimal energy to grow. The Cocoon itself can be stored in a dry ventilated place until the time of service, as it only degrades when in contact with soil under ideal conditions.

Funeral homes are not required to make any special accommodations, as the Loop Living Cocoon is designed to integrate smoothly with current funeral practices. It has six jute handles suitable for six people to safely lift or shoulder just like a standard coffin, and is compatible with mechanical lifts and ropes for lowering into standard plots.

The Cocoon is compatible with standard plots Loop Biotech

Those of you with back issues or weak biceps will probably appreciate the vast weight difference between the Cocoon vs a standard coffin I saw being sold online at a well-known big box retailer. The Cocoon weighs only 30 kg (66 lb) as compared to the 109-kg (240-lb) traditional coffin.

The Loop Living Cocoon is priced at US$3,995 and comes in one size that should suit 95% of adults. With outer dimensions of 216 × 75 × 45 cm (approx. 85 × 30 × 18 inches) and inner dimensions of 195 × 58 × 35 cm (approx. 77 × 23 × 14 in), the casket can safely transport up to 200 kg (440 lb). It has been tested for durability, strength, stability and water repellency.

The Loop EarthRise urn Loop Biotech

If cremation is preferred, the $395 Loop EarthRise urn is also made from the same biodegradable mycelium and hemp fiber material – it can additionally be used as a tree planter if you have a private garden.

Your furry companions are also included with the Loop FurEver urn available in two sizes for a small- or medium-sized pet, starting at $295.

Source: Loop Biotech

