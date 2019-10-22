© 2019 New Atlas
Environment

Plastic bottles could be recycled into chemical filters

By Ben Coxworth
October 22, 2019
Plastic bottles could be recyc...
Ola Habboud (left), Suzana Nunes and Bruno Pulido discuss their PET membrane technology
Ola Habboud (left), Suzana Nunes and Bruno Pulido discuss their PET membrane technology
View 1 Image
Ola Habboud (left), Suzana Nunes and Bruno Pulido discuss their PET membrane technology
1/1
Ola Habboud (left), Suzana Nunes and Bruno Pulido discuss their PET membrane technology

In the chemical-production industry, energy-intensive processes are constantly being used to remove unwanted molecules from liquids. It now looks like much of that energy could be saved, however, by utilizing filters made from discarded plastic bottles.

According to Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST), approximately 40 percent of the energy consumed in chemical plants is utilized in purification processes such as distillation and crystallization. Conventional filtration membranes typically can't be used instead, as they get degraded by the harsh solvents that are often present. Tougher ceramic membranes are one alternative, although they tend to be quite expensive.

With these limitations in mind, KAUST scientists looked to the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic that is frequently used in the production of items such as single-use water bottles. Unlike the materials which existing low-cost filtration membranes are made of, PET is "mechanically and chemically robust," allowing it to withstand exposure to harsh compounds.

The researchers started by dissolving PET obtained from bottles, then using a solvent to make it solid again – but this time in the form of flat membranes. Over a series of trials, a polymer known as polyethylene glycol (PEG) was added to the PET in various concentrations, forming pores of differing sizes and numbers within those membranes.

It was ultimately found that when it came to removing molecules from liquids, the best-performing PET membranes had pores ranging from 35 to 100 nanometers in diameter, covering up to 10 percent of the total membrane area. The team now hopes that the technology could be adapted for large-scale use.

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal Applied Polymer Materials.

Source: KAUST

Tags

EnvironmentKAUSTPlasticsRecyclingFilters
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More