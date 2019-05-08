Epson says latest Pro Cinema projector is its most advanced yet
Big screen TVs are all well and good, but there's nothing quite like sitting in your favorite chair and watching a projected home movie. Epson's latest home theater 4K UHD projector – the Pro Cinema 6050UB – is reckoned to be the company's most advanced to date.
"Setting the bar with color precision and delivery of immersive 4K content, the Epson Pro Cinema 6050UB offers a level of performance that challenges comparable projectors currently available on the market," said Epson's Rodrigo Catalan. "Equipped with proprietary processors for resolution enhancement, HDR, and image processing, the Pro Cinema 6050UB delivers life-like detail in every scene for an unforgettable home theater viewing experience."
The home theater projector features a three chip LCD projection design with pixel-shifting for resolution enhancement up to 4K UHD, 10-bit HDR color processing, and 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing that keeps transitions smooth, while nixing compression artifacts like banding and blocking.
The 6050UB is rated at 2,600 lumens for color and white brightness, can output 4K HDR content at 60 Hz, and supports HDMI 2.0. Epson's own UltraBlack technology makes for a 1,200,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and it can display the full three dimensional DCI-P3 color space.
Users can look forward to zero light leakage thanks to Epson's proprietary 15-element glass VRX projection lens, and the 3-axis motorized lens can be shifted up or down by 96 percent, or left/right by 47 percent, with preferred settings stored in presets along with zoom and focus settings for easy recall.
The Pro Cinema 6050UB projector is available now for a suggested retail price of US$3,999.
Source: Epson
