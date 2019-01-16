Dutch electric scooter tempts US riders with modular batteries, zippy sprint and lots of storageView gallery - 15 images
Amsterdam's Etergo crossed the pond last week with an electric scooter that's described as a "Tesla on two wheels." The AppScooter made its US debut at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, promising to roll farther, sprint faster and carry more than other electric scooters on the market.
"This is not your run-of-the-mill scooter," said Etergo's Bart Jacobsz Rosier. "AppScooter is a world-class electric scooter that is not only green and intuitively safer but also better in every way – from its sleek design and longer driving range to its bigger storage space and faster, more efficient drivetrain. We believe our longer drive range and bigger storage capacity make AppScooter uniquely suited for the US market. People fall in love with the sophisticated design and feel safer with AppScooter, which happens to be electric. It's a win for both consumers and the environment."
The company is promising up to 150 miles (240 km) per charge of its removable curvy battery packs. Etergo's battery solution is modular in nature, with each 7.5 kg (16.5 lb) module offering up to 50 miles of scooting per charge. And the brushless motor belt drive system will zip the AppScooter from standstill to 28 mph (45 km/h) in 3.9 seconds.
The connected electric scooter has a curb weight of 74 kg (163 lb), wheelbase of 1,345 mm (52.9 in) and a seat height of 800 mm (31.5 in). Popping up that two-person seat allows access to the battery modules and the generous 2.2 cubic feet (60 liters) of storage space.
The slick-looking ride gets its name from the app-like user interface available on the 7 inch touchscreen display, with riders able to setup navigation, launch apps, or stream music from a Bluetooth-paired smartphone using a combination of touchscreen tapping and controls on the handlebar. There's a self diagnostic system built in, and an app will flash alerts onscreen as and when issues are detected.
Elsewhere the electric scooter has telescopic front fork suspension, a horizontally-mounted shock at the back, hydraulic disc braking, 12 inch aluminum alloy wheels and integrated lighting front and rear.
The AppScooter was launched last year in The Netherlands and is currently up for pre-order in Europe with deliveries expected to start in the second half of 2019. But Etergo was at CES testing the waters for a US release in 2020 with a price tag of around US$3,800.
Source: Etergo
