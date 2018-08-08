Everyday Blade folding knife packs versatility in a tiny packageView gallery - 11 images
Utility knives come in all shapes and sizes these days. The smaller end of the spectrum is proving a real hotbed of invention of late, where we've seen blades squeezed into packages the size of coins, USB sticks and keyrings. The Everyday Blade is the latest on the scene, with its inventors describing it as the world's smallest folding utility knife.
Like the examples mentioned above, the Everyday Blade from Denver's Korcraft is designed to lighten the load for those who like to carry a knife on them as they go about their day. That meant not concerning itself with the assortment of implements some multitools offer, and simply fixing a folding carbon steel blade to a body measuring two inches (5.1 cm) long.
The blade is deployed from the folded position by way of a spinning cog with protruding knobs for easy grip. A sliding mechanism locks the blade in place in both its open and closed positions, with a pocket clip and keyhole built into the body for easy carry when on the move.
It mightn't be a multitool, but the knife does offer some flexibility with the ability to swap different kinds of blades in and out by removing a single screw. The Everyday Blade is compatible with 12 types of blades in all, which Korcraft says can be found at most hardware stores and online. Among them are scraper blades, angled precision blades, jog blades, straight blades and curved blades.
Korcraft is running a Kickstarter campaign to get the Everyday Blade into production. Pledges start at US$15 for the knife and a set of six blades, including two No.11 hobby blades, two straight blades and two curved blades. Shipping is slated for February 2019 if the campaign runs as planned,
You can check out Korcraft's pitch video below.
