The Evoke Urban S (pictured) that is currently in production is expected to be used as the base for a new model, the Urban Classic(Credit: Evoke)

Evoke has announced that it will unveil a new electric motorcycle at the upcoming EICMA show in Italy. After the naked Urban S, which has been in the market since 2014, the Chinese company's second model will be called Urban Classic and is expected to share the same tech with a café racer styling.







Based in Beijing, China, Evoke Motorcycles has been around for several years and, apparently, is about to break out to the global markets. Currently it has a naked electric motorcycle on offer called Urban S, with the second model expected to be a café racer variant built around the same base.

The Urban S is powered by a single-gear, rear wheel electric hub motor, fed by a pack of Samsung SDi 18650 Li-ion battery cells that add up to a maximum capacity of 8.7 kWh and are housed in a steel frame. With a peak power of 19 kW (25 hp) and 116.6 Nm (86 lb-ft) of torque, the 185-kg (408-lb) Urban S can achieve a top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph).

It comes equipped with adjustable suspensions, LED lights, regenerative braking, and a five-inch display with built-in navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. According to Evoke, with the standard J1772 adaptor, the Urban S can be charged up to 80 percent in three hours. Its theoretical range can reach up to 200 km (124 mi) at an average city speed of 45 km/h (30 mph), or travel for 120 km (75 mi) on the highway at 100 km/h (60 mph).