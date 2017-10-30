Chinese electric sportbike set for Milan debutView gallery - 6 images
Based in Beijing, China, Evoke Motorcycles has been around for several years and, apparently, is about to break out to the global markets. Currently it has a naked electric motorcycle on offer called Urban S, with the second model expected to be a café racer variant built around the same base.
The Urban S is powered by a single-gear, rear wheel electric hub motor, fed by a pack of Samsung SDi 18650 Li-ion battery cells that add up to a maximum capacity of 8.7 kWh and are housed in a steel frame. With a peak power of 19 kW (25 hp) and 116.6 Nm (86 lb-ft) of torque, the 185-kg (408-lb) Urban S can achieve a top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph).
It comes equipped with adjustable suspensions, LED lights, regenerative braking, and a five-inch display with built-in navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. According to Evoke, with the standard J1772 adaptor, the Urban S can be charged up to 80 percent in three hours. Its theoretical range can reach up to 200 km (124 mi) at an average city speed of 45 km/h (30 mph), or travel for 120 km (75 mi) on the highway at 100 km/h (60 mph).
Evoke's also plans appear to reach further beyond the Urban Classic, with a third model called Kruzer is in the pipeline. If the self-explanatory name isn't enough, a teaser photo on the company's website clearly portrays a cruiser model that is slated to appear sometime in 2018.
Source: Evoke Motorcycles