According to ESA, the Kazachok was delivered to Turin aboard an Antonov heavy transport jet after being carefully decontaminated and packed to avoid carrying any terrestrial microbes to its new home on Mars. While at Turin, the Italian branch of Thales Alenia Space will complete final assembly and testing of the platform in cooperation with ESA and the main contractor of the mission descent stage, the Russian Lavochkin Association. It will then be integrated with the other spacecraft modules, including the rover, avionics, and thermal protection systems.