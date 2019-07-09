"Extreme E's combination of top-level sporting competition and ultra-demanding environments will prove to be a significant research and development platform for manufacturers, driving further advancements in sustainable mobility," says Extreme E founder and Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag. "Whether it's in the Arctic, Himalayas, Amazon, desert or Indian Ocean islands, this car will showcase the ability of E-SUVs, not only to motorsport enthusiasts, but also to consumers who are looking to make their own difference to the planet by choosing an electric SUV."