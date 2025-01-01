Facebook Data Deletion

If you’ve connected to New Atlas using your Facebook account or any other third-party service, you can request deletion of your personal data at any time.



Manual Request

If you’d like to manually request deletion of your personal data, please contact us at privacy@newatlas.com with the subject line “Data Deletion Request.”

We’ll confirm your identity and delete all associated data within 30 days of your request.



What Gets Deleted

Any personally identifiable information associated with your user ID

Any related login or integration tokens

Any analytics or activity data tied to that ID

Non-identifiable aggregated data (used for analytics or reporting) may be retained, but it cannot be linked back to you.

