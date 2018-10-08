The standard Portal features a 10-inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display, while the Portal+ ups this to a 15-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, which can also pivot around on its stand, following you or the kids as you make video calls to family and friends (Facebook calls it "Smart Camera" and says it's based on the wonders of artificial intelligence). The standard Portal can zoom in on the action, but can't rotate to follow it.