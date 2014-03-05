© 2020 New Atlas
Music

Fender releases the Slide instrument interface

By Paul Ridden
March 04, 2014
Fender releases the Slide inst...
The Fender Slide instrument interface for iOS, PC and Mac
The Fender Slide instrument interface for iOS, PC and Mac
View 6 Images
Users plug an instrument cable into the 0.25-in jack at one end of the Slide
1/6
Users plug an instrument cable into the 0.25-in jack at one end of the Slide
The Slide is designed to be used with recording, performing or tutorial software running on iOS smart devices or PC/Mac computers
2/6
The Slide is designed to be used with recording, performing or tutorial software running on iOS smart devices or PC/Mac computers
The Slide features analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion, Dynamic Range Expansion circuitry, and offers up to 24-bit/48 kHz audio resolution
3/6
The Slide features analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion, Dynamic Range Expansion circuitry, and offers up to 24-bit/48 kHz audio resolution
A headphone jack and USB port are placed at the opposite end to the instrument input
4/6
A headphone jack and USB port are placed at the opposite end to the instrument input
The Fender Slide instrument interface for iOS, PC and Mac
5/6
The Fender Slide instrument interface for iOS, PC and Mac
The Slide's curvy stomp-like housing sports a prominent volume control to the top, and a separate and smaller mix wheel
6/6
The Slide's curvy stomp-like housing sports a prominent volume control to the top, and a separate and smaller mix wheel
View gallery - 6 images

Fender has joined the likes of IK Multimedia and Apogee in the iOS musical interface market with the release of the Slide. The guitar-making giant promises audiophile-pleasing sonic output, independent control over volume and mix and is bundling a complimentary version of IK Multimedia's AmpliTube effects and amp modeling suite and a full version of the Rock Prodigy learning app with the device.

Fender has moved away from the now familiar rectangular stick form factor of competitors like the iRig HD and Apogee's JAM, and instead wrapped its Slide interface in a curvy stomp-like shell with a prominent volume control to the top, and a separate and smaller mix wheel cutting into its sloped side. The latter is used to increase the dry signal to help alleviate latency problems.

The device is designed to be used with recording, performing or tutorial software running on iOS smart devices, such as the iPad, or PC/Mac computers. It features analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion, Dynamic Range Expansion circuitry to help accurately capture performance nuances, and offers up to 24-bit/48 kHz audio resolution.

The Slide's curvy stomp-like housing sports a prominent volume control to the top, and a separate and smaller mix wheel
The Slide's curvy stomp-like housing sports a prominent volume control to the top, and a separate and smaller mix wheel

Users plug an instrument cable into the 0.25-in jack at one end of the Slide, and connect to whatever's running the music creation or learning software at the other with one of the supplied iOS or USB cables. The interface gets its power from the device it's connected to. Headphone monitoring (or onward connection to a powered amp) is possible courtesy of the included 3.5 mm audio output jack.

The Slide, which was first announced at the Winter NAMM back in January is available now from a small number of authorized Fender dealers (more widespread availability is scheduled for the end of this month) for a suggested retail price of US$149.99.

The video below shows the Slide in action.

Product page: Fender Slide

New Fender Slide Musical Instrument Interface | Fender

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

MusicAudioGuitarInterfaceInstrumentiOSFender
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More