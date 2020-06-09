FiFish V6 blurs the line between underwater drones and ROVs

It was just last month that we heard about the Chasing M2, a new device that sits somewhere between consumer underwater drones and full-on ROVs (remotely operated vehicles). Well, it turns out that the M2 isn't alone in that category … come check out Qysea's FiFish V6.

Announced last year, the V6 is the bigger brother to an underwater drone that we previously covered, the FiFish P3. However, whereas that device has just three thrusters – two horizontal, one vertical – the V6 has six.

The rear two of those are horizontal, the middle two are vertical, and the front two are slanted inwards at a 45-degree angle. As is the case with the M2, this arrangement provides the V6 with 360-degree maneuverability, allowing it to roll, tilt or turn in any direction, on the spot. It can then be locked in any of those orientations, holding that angle as it moves forward at a maximum speed of 3 knots (1.5 meters per second, or 4.9 ft/sec).

Since radio signals don't travel well through the water, the vehicle is connected to its shore- or boat-located user via an electrical umbilical cable – this is the case with pretty much all underwater drones and ROVs. It's operated utilizing an included joystick remote, along with an iOS/Android app on the user's smartphone or tablet.

The FiFish V6 has a claimed weight of 3.9 kg (8.6 lb) Qysea

The V6 can descend to a maximum depth of 100 m (328 ft), shooting electronically stabilized 4K/30fps video and snapping 12-megapixel stills as it does so – its camera output is displayed in real time, on the app. Extra illumination is provided by two LED spotlights, that kick out a combined 4,000 lumens.

A 1-hour charge of the drone's 9,000-mAh/97.2-Wh lithium battery should reportedly be good for up to four hours of use.

The FiFish V6 is available now via the link below, with prices starting at US$2,199.99. It can be seen in action, in the following video. There's also a more expensive V6S model that features six hours of battery life and a grasping robotic arm.

Source: Qysea