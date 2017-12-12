FiFish underwater drone is set for the depthsView gallery - 4 images
There was a time when consumer underwater drones were rarely heard of, but there are now a fair number that are in various stages of production – recent examples include the Allec, BlueWater 1 and Gladius. One of the latest to ping our sonar is the 4K-shooting FiFish P3, from Chinese/Taiwanese company Qysea.
Weighing in at 6 kg (13 lb), the three-thruster P3 can descend to a maximum depth of 100 meters (328 ft), linked to the operator by an electrical umbilical cable. The topside end of that cable plugs directly into a dual-joystick-style controller, which is used to remotely pilot the P3 in real time.
The operator's smartphone (or small tablet) is mounted on that controller, where it uses an iOS/Android app to display a live video feed from the craft's camera. Although footage is recorded onboard the P3 at a resolution of 4K/30fps, it's streamed at a maximum of 1080p/25fps.
Helping with the video end of things is a 1-inch 20-megapixel Sony CMOS sensor, an F2.8 lens with a wide 162-degree field of view, and dual LED spotlights that put out a combined 4,000 lumens – that said, the spotlights can be set to eight levels of brightness, depending on what's needed.
Battery life sits at a decent two hours per charge.
The P3 should be launching commercially "very soon," and potential buyers can register for updates via the link below. We're still waiting to hear back from Qysea regarding pricing.
Source: Qysea