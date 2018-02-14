ISPO Brandnew Award winner Fiftyten is bringing a modular expedition camper system to Land Cruisers, Hiluxes, Amaroks and other double-cab pickup trucks. Its three-piece cargo and camping system slides a flat bed, canopy and roof tent atop the truck chassis of your choosing, providing a versatile way of hauling gear and sleeping people, adjusted to each individual adventure. Whether you're setting out for an afternoon of biking or a multi-week expedition across the hinterlands, you'll be glad to have Fiftyten in your rear-view.









Instead of just designing another pickup camper, Fiftyten split its camper into three essential components: the Tray, the Box and the Rooftop Tent. The chassis-mount tray replaces the truck's stock bed and provides a flat bed for hauling sports gear and other cargo, complete with aircraft-style tie-down tracks for securing everything in place.

Below the bed, the Tray also includes water/dust-resistant storage compartments on the left and right and a drawer at the rear. There's space below to install a water tank or air compressor (not included), too. An LED light completes the package.

The Tray is great for those simply looking for a means of hauling gear to and from the mountains, but it's not much of an overnighting solution. A step toward that goal, the Box drops enclosed storage atop the tray, offering a customizable space for owners to outfit as they like. They can keep it relatively open for storing gear, tools and other belongings or equip it like a camper, adding a kitchen, furniture and other overnight amenities. Fiftyten shows a variety of options on its show trucks and in its materials, including a side hatch-access outdoor kitchen, a pegboard set-up for hanging tools, and sport-specific shelving.

To make customization easier on owners, Fiftyten lines the Box walls with 28 feet (8.5 m) of T-slot mounting track that can be used to secure furniture or loose cargo. A 12 V connection taps into the truck's battery for electrical needs, and you could always add a dedicated AGM battery. The Box can slide off in minutes via four jacks when the driver wants to pull away with just the Tray on.

Fiftyten's Box looks good for a lot of things, but not so comfy for sleeping in. For that you'll want to top it off with the Rooftop Tent, a pop-up module with an 8.9 x 4.4-foot (2.7 x 1.35-m) sleeping area. The roof tent looks fairly standard, its detachable fabric and mosquito mesh providing protection from fluttering critters of the night. The tent floor can move out of the way, opening up to 7.5 feet (2.3 m) of headroom inside the Box below for changing clothes and other indoor activities. The tent's roof is designed to carry gear.

Those owners who want to switch back and forth between cargo box and pop-up camper configurations can swap the roof-top tent for the flat Box roof, a matter of 30 screws and adjusting the watertight seal in place.

Sticking with the flexible, modular nature of the system, Fiftyten has priced each piece individually so you can purchase just one or two pieces, buy the three-piece system over time, or buy the full three-piece camper kit at once – whatever fits your needs and budget. The Tray costs €5,500, while the Box and Rooftop Tent retail for €6,500 a piece, putting total cost at €18,500 (approx. US$23K) for the three-piece kit.

Fiftyten founder Stefan Decker tells us that the concept has influences from both Australia, where truck trays and canopies are popular, and Europe, where outdoorsy folks dig their roof-top tents. We saw one similar Australian-made system not long ago in the Gecko camper.