There's nothing like settling into camp to enjoy a fire built with bits and pieces scattered around the site, but no matter how tidy you are they will always leave some sort of mark on the environment. Looking to offer eco-minded adventurers a way to keep their flames contained and their consciences clear, Wolf and Grizzly has developed a portable fire pit that can host mealtime-worthy flames and pack down into a easily transportable case when it's time to head home.