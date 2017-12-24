The first astronaut to fly in space untethered died on Thursday at the age of 80. According to NASA, Captain Bruce McCandless II (US Navy, retired) passed away at his home in California from undisclosed causes. The former astronaut was a mission specialist on the STS-41B and STS-31 Space Shuttle missions in 1984 and 1990, respectively, and is best known for being the first person to use the Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU) to fly alongside the Shuttle without a safety line.