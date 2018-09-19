When it was introduced, the 777 was Boeing's first new airliner in a decade and the first to be completely designed using computer-aided design (CAD). It was also the first to be built without a full-scale mock-up being constructed for testing. With a wingspan of 200 ft (61 m) and a length of 209 ft (64 m), it was larger than all other twinjet or trijet airplanes of the time, though smaller than the four-engine 747. It has a range of up to 8,270 m (13,309 km) at 615 mph (990 km/h) and can carry up to 440 passengers.