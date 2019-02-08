Researchers from the Max Planck Institute, the University of Konstanz and Osaka City University conducted the experiment with a species called the cleaner wrasse. The team put a colored mark on each fish in a place that can only be seen in reflection, then held up a mirror. The idea was to check whether the fish could tell they were looking at themselves and would try to clean the mark off. Since these fish are naturally in the habit of cleaning parasites off other fish, they're fairly well-adapted to spotting marks like these.