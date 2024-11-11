Cold-plunge tub chills water – and users – without ice or refrigerants

Although hot tubs may get all the glory, cold-plunge tubs are the ones that really help reduce muscle inflammation and soreness after exercise. The Snowcap tub makes that process more doable than ever, by chilling water without using any ice or refrigerants.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, the Snowcap is made by Australian startup Clearwater Ice Baths.

The inflatable one-person tub itself is composed of watertight drop stitch fabric, weighs 8 to 10 kg (18 to 22 lb) when empty, and can hold 300 to 320 liters (79 to 85 gal) of water. Its 18-kg (40-lb) lid incorporates a fold-down 20-micron water filtration unit, which draws the water up through an integrated thermoelectric cooler.

An exploded view of the high-tech lid Clearwater Ice Baths

Putting it very simply, a thermoelectric cooler (aka Peltier cooler) uses an electrical current to draw heat from one side of itself to the other.

In this particular case, the side from which the heat is drawn is in the water, whereas the side that's releasing the heat is exposed to the air. This arrangement allows the device to cool water which is being circulated through it, without utilizing any moving parts, refrigerants or ice.

According to its designers, the Snowcap takes about eight hours to cool water from an ambient temperature of 25 ºC (77 ºF) down to a chilled temperature of 1.5 ºC (35 ºF) – the system uses about $1.10 worth of electricity to do so. The lid simply gets plugged into a regular electrical outlet.

Cold-plunge baths may also build muscle resiliency, restore balance to the nervous system, and improve cognitive function and mood Clearwater Ice Baths

Should users still want some actual ice in their water, the Snowcap is capable of making and dispensing ice cubes. It can also reverse the thermoelectric cooler's electrical current, turning it into a heater capable of warming the water up to 40 ºC (104 ºF).

An app is used to set/maintain the water temperature, and to schedule the times at which the water should be at certain temperatures. The app is also utilized to track the duration and frequency of the cold and hot baths.

Assuming the Snowcap tub reaches production, a pledge of US$1,257 will get you one. The planned retail price is $2,007.

It's demonstrated in the following video.

Snowcap Indiegogo Campaign

Source: Indiegogo

