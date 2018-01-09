Interactive 360-degree video is becoming increasingly popular, as are cameras that allow everyday folks to shoot it. Samsung-backed startup Linkflow has set out to make the shooting process easier and less obtrusive than ever, with its neckband-format FITT360 camera.

Worn over the clothing, the FITT360 is equipped with three 1080p/30fps cameras – two toward the back, and one in front. Between the three of them, they capture all the action within a 360-degree ring around the wearer. Recordings are started and stopped simply by pressing a single button.

Footage is wirelessly transmitted to the user's smartphone, where an iOS/Android app stitches the shots together to form one panoramic video. Viewers can then pan and tilt within the footage as they watch it, instead of being stuck with a single point of view.

According to Linkflow, the FITT360 is water-resistant, shock-proof, and can record for up to 90 minutes on one charge of its lithium-polymer battery. It additionally has GPS, so it can add coordinates to footage if desired. And hey, it also doubles as a Bluetooth headset for your phone.

If the FITT360 looks familiar, it may be because it was presented as a Samsung concept in 2016. It's now being shown at CES, however, and is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Should you want to get one, a pledge of US$370 is required. If everything works out, shipping should take place in October.