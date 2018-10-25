Earlier this year, Boston Dynamics revealed that its SpotMini robot was now capable of opening doors using a manipulator arm. But though it's called Mini, this four-legged bot may not be small enough to get into tight spaces or move through crumbling ruins caused by an earthquake. A micro-drone might be better suited to such situations. Even better if it could do some heavy lifting too. Researchers at Stanford University have modified teeny flying robots so that they can squat down and move objects 40 times their weight.