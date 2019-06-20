Citing similar evidence of actions directed towards the Uyghurs, the tribunal concluded there is substantial evidence to suggest the crime of genocide has been committed. It is noted that, after accepting legal advice, the tribunal "cannot be certain that Genocide itself is proved." One vital legal element needed to establish the crime of genocide is that of explicit genocidal intent, and while the tribunal has clearly found both the Falun Gong and the Uyghurs were systematically targeted, there is no specific evidence so far of genocidal intent.