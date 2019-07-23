It does not, on the other hand, appear to have any buttons on it for all those electronic features. These are relocated to a wireless controller that clips onto your handlebars. That's got its positives and negatives. On the plus side, the controls won't cause any asymmetrical aerodynamics issues and you won't have to sit in traffic with one hand up to your head trying to find the buttons. It'll also let you quick-delete all your footage if you decide that's to your advantage, without having to conspicuously reach for your helmet. On the minus side, you might have to look down at your bars to find them, and switching bikes will be a pain. Forcite doesn't mention voice commands on its site, either.