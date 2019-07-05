"The true off-the-hook performance capability of the GT hasn't yet been fully showcased," reckons Larry Holt, Chief Technical Officer at Multimac who co-developed the Mk II with Ford. "The road car is obviously limited by the many global homologation requirements that it must comply with, and the race car suffers from the restriction of the dreaded Balance of Performance, resulting in it being 150 horsepower down to the road car. The Mk II answers the regularly asked question of how would the car perform with all the limitations lifted: the answer is spectacularly."