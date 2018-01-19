Vietnamese architect Chu Van Dong has completed a tiny house project that offers a cheap and easy solution for temporary housing or tiny living. Dubbed Forest House, the 12-sq m (129-sq ft) home rests on two stilts and is one of three wooden cabins planned for a vast forest landscape in the Sóc Sơn District, 30.6 km (19 mi) outside of Hanoi, Vietnam.







In designing the home Van Dong wanted to create a basic building model, with an accessible and low cost construction method. "It is hoped that the project will inspire temporary housing projects by its simple construction and low cost," says Van Dong, who is also a designer at Handyman decor and furniture.

"Designed as a small wooden box lying on the sloping hill, each house has a solid structure," says Handyman. "The interior is arranged reasonably, compact and full of facilities, including glass windows throughout the home, which look straight out over the woods. It's extremely poetic."

Constructed using local pine wood, the timber home is built into the side of a slope and is supported by two steel pillars positioned at the front of the dwelling. Boasting a simple design, the cabin features a large floor-to-ceiling glass wall at the front of the home, capitalizing on its surrounding views and lush setting.

The micro dwelling is suitable for two occupants and comes complete with in-built furniture, including the sleeping quarters and desk, living zone, log fire, air conditioning, separate toilet and basin. There is also a romantic outdoor tub located behind the cabin amid the forest setting.