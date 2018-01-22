Gallery: Sci-fi nightclubs and cave restaurants feature in the Frame Design Award nominationsView gallery - 51 images
The Frame Awards were established last year to celebrate the increasingly experimental field of interior design. After evaluating nearly 900 submissions across 30 different categories the short list of nominees has now been revealed highlighting a magnificent assortment of spatial designs, from a nightclub in China that looks like a scene from the movie Tron, to a restaurant in Japan featuring a dining room inside a cave.
The Awards categories span a variety of non-domestic categories from bar and restaurant designs to office and exhibition spaces. The competition also includes some fascinating "executional" categories such as the best use of digital technology or the best uses of color and light.
Some of the more remarkable nominees illustrate the growing influence of technology on interior design from elaborate new printing techniques that transform a watercolor painting into stone structures, or a giant LED-covered floorspace that reflects light onto geometric mirrored walls in a space called the Prismverse.
Other nominees include an inflatable black PVC bar, a lecture-hall with handmade textiles covering the floor and walls, and an exhibition space creating a kaleidoscopic visual effect from 40,000 shards of mirror. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Amsterdam on February 21, 2018.
