Spoilers get a bit of a bad rap on road cars these days. Aston Martin, for example, has invented a complex air blade system that channels air through the car's body and fires it upwards, just because it thought a spoiler would look a bit naff. They're not wrong, really, because you need to go quite fast to generate enough downforce to make them effective. So on road cars they're either a lairy fashion statement, or an indication that the driver hangs it all out big time on the road.