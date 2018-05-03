Following LEDs on a guitar's neck is an excellent way to learn playing basics and new songs fast, as we discovered ourselves when we tried out the much anticipated FretX system at the end of last year. Not long after our review went up, another startup started shipping a similar LED learning sleeve out to Kickstarter backers, but one that positioned lights right up to the 15th fret. Now a bass version of the Fret Zealot has launched on the popular crowdfunding platform.