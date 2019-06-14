Fujifilm gives your instax snaps a voiceView gallery - 3 images
Fujifilm has added an audio element to its line of instax hybrid digital instant snappers, sort of. The Mini LiPlay is the smallest and lightest instax cameras so far, and allows users to record a short audio clip that's converted into a QR code at the corner of the credit card-sized photo it prints out. Scanning the code in an app then plays back the audio clip.
As with other members of the instax family, the LiPlay allows point-and-shoot snappers to print out small photos from the camera itself, to offer as a keepsake to friends and family. But this model has added a new dimension with the ability to record 10 seconds of audio – perhaps describing a scene, adding sound effects, sending the recipient good wishes or just saying hello.
The camera then converts the audio data into a QR code that appears on the corner of the print, which can be scanned using a smartphone to replay the clip.
The LiPlay also includes a Direct Print function, where images can be sent wirelessly over Bluetooth from your smartphone to the LiPlay camera, and printed out. And a smartphone can also be used for remote shooting.
The 82.5 x 122.9 x 36.7 mm (3.2 x 4.8 x 1.4 in), 255 g (8.9 oz) LiPlay is home to a 5 megapixel CMOS sensor and an F2.0 lens out front. The 2.7 inch LCD screen on the back allows users to review shots before committing to print. Brightness can be adjusted, and a choice of six filters is offered. The camera also comes with 10 design frames already installed, with 20 more made available via the companion smartphone app.
The instax mini LiPlay is priced at US$159.95 and starts shipping this month, exactly when depending on region. A pack of 10 instax mini prints costs $14.99.
Source: Fujifilm
