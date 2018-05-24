Fujifilm's X Series mirrorless cameras have been oozing retro-cool for some time now, but these interchangeable lens snappers are much more than mere eye candy – as we found out for ourselves in February when we went hands-on with the series flagship. Now the company has announced a new member of the family, the X-T100.







Much of what's inside the vintage-looking box with anodized aluminum top seems to have been ripped from X-A5 from January. That means you get a 24.2 megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, a "high-speed image processing engine," hybrid contrast/phase detection autofocus, a light sensitivity range of ISO200 - 12,800, which can be extended down to 100 and up to 51,200, and continuous shooting of up to 6 frames per second.



The X-T100 also features a 3-inch, 1.04 million dot, three-way tilting touchscreen LCD panel around back to help frame shots above your head at concerts or make sure your everything looks just right before snapping a selfie. It gains a 0.39-inch, 2,360,000 dot OLED viewfinder with built-in eye sensor though.



The camera tips the scales at just 448 g (15.8 oz), including the battery and memory card, and measures up to a compact 121 x 83 x 47.4 mm (4.8 x 3.3 x 1.9 in). It's 4K (3,840 x 2,160) video-capable too, though at a somewhat bizarre 15 frames per second. Full HD video is available at up to 59.94 fps for smooth moving action, there's a microphone port for plugging in an external mic and micro HDMI and USB 2.0 ports.



Fujifilm says that the X-T100 is ready to play with Fujifilm's 26 X Mount lenses, of focal lengths ranging from 15 mm to 1,200 mm (35 mm equiv), and has Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi built-in for remote operation and image sharing ease. Creative types will doubtless appreciate the inclusion of 11 film simulation modes for classic-looking photos and 17 filters. And a 430 frames per charge from the included Li-ion battery isn't too shabby either.

