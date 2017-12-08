Home security systems can be expensive, what with hardware costs, installation and subscription fees. The no-frills Fynoti system, however … well, it's not. It consists of a single device that will be priced under $20, and that involves no extra costs.

Fynoti is simply paced in a room, which it monitors using passive infrared light. If it detects any movement within a range of 12 m (39 ft), its 110-decibel alarm will sound, plus it will access your home Wi-Fi network to send you a notification on your smartphone. It can also send notifications to other people of your choice.

The device is powered by three C-cell batteries, which should reportedly be good for about one year of use.

It's turned on and off – either manually or via a preprogrammed schedule – using an iOS/Android app that can simultaneously control multiple Fynotis within the home. That app can additionally be used to notify other people of suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, or to request assistance in emergencies.