From its humble beginnings as an agricultural workhorse used mostly in military applications to prestigious high-end SUV, the Mercedes G-class has left its mark on automotive history. Now the G-Wagen as we know it is on the way out, and Mercedes is marking the end of almost four decades of continuous production with the appropriately named the Mercedes-AMG G 65 Final Edition. Packing a monstrous 6.0 liter V12 and crammed with luxurious trimmings, only 65 examples of the G 65 Final Edition will be built.

Under the hood, the G 65 Final Edition sports AMG's formidable 6.0L twin turbo V12. Power is rated at 630 hp (463 kW) with a massive 1000 Nm of torque available from as low as 2300 rpm. The power is transferred to the ground via all four wheels through an AMG 7 Speed Automatic Transmission. It is no slouch either, going from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 5.3s with an electronically limited top speed of 230 km/h.

The exterior gets a makeover by way of large twin spoke 21-inch alloy wheels finished in a matt bronze to cover the large silver AMG brake calipers and brakes. Touches of matt bronze are translated throughout all the exterior parts, namely the front bumper, side mirrors, spare wheel cover, the front grille and the splash tray under the engine. This entire package is then finished off in a deep gloss black paint job.

Mercedes certainly knows to spruce up an interior and the Final Edition is no exception. The seats are made from black nappa leather with brown stitching and the flat-bottomed performance steering wheel is wrapped in the same material. The seat side bolsters are finished in a carbon-fibre look to compliment the performance characteristics of this machine and the interior trim pieces are mostly carbon fibre with bronze stitching. "Final Edition" has even been milled into the grab handles so that you know you're in something special.

As you'd expect, off-roading capability is exceptional. Approach and departure angles are measured at 27 degrees and the Final Edition can ford water or mud up to depths of 60 cm and climb gradients up to 80 percent.