Each year, the Canadian Wood Council's Wood Design and Building Awards look to celebrate the very best in timber construction around the world. Winners of the 2017 installment include art museums, fruit warehouses and elementary schools. Here we take a look at the most eye-catching designs.

"The Wood Design & Building Awards program has been in existence for over 30 years," explains Etienne Lalonde, Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council. "We've been continually impressed with the quality of submissions each year, and it's a testament to the sophistication of wood products, due to improvements in technology and advancements in applications."