"The Wood Design & Building Awards program has been in existence for over 30 years," explains Etienne Lalonde, Vice-President of Market Development for the Canadian Wood Council. "We've been continually impressed with the quality of submissions each year, and it's a testament to the sophistication of wood products, due to improvements in technology and advancements in applications."
The winning projects were selected by a jury of architects and were handed awards under Honor, Merit and Citation categories, along with a number of sponsored awards. Among those to receive plaudits are ventilation towers in Sweden, Pinterest's headquarters in New York and a sports hall in France.
Source: Canadian Wood Council
