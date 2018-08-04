Rumors are starting to swirl about new games consoles from Microsoft and Sony on the horizon, but we're not likely to see them this side of 2020. But honestly, we're not really ready for them yet anyway – this is the prime time of the current console generation, when companies have settled into the rhythm and are releasing a solid stream of great games that push the hardware to its limits. If you haven't already jumped in, now is the perfect time, and to help you decide which console is for you New Atlas is comparing the specs and features of Microsoft's Xbox One, Sony's PlayStation 4, and Nintendo's Switch.