Forza Horizon 3 (FH3) set a new bar for the already great Forza Horizon series, and while not quite the same quantum leap we saw from FH2, Playground Games has continued to refine the formula to ensure FH4 is the best driving game going around – notice I didn't say "racing game," because, like its predecessor, FH4 is more than a racing game. Prefer to turn off the traction and stability controls and get sideways? Head to a drift zone. Want to push that hypercar to the limits? Try and set a new record at a speed trap or point to point speed zone. Just want to get seriously airborne for a few hundred meters? Head to the nearest Danger Sign. Then there's the surprisingly addictive online Forzathon Live events every hour on the hour, and the ability to go one on one with players from around the globe or join a team and tear up the road.