RDR2 does lean on that Assassin's Creed approach to storytelling, having a named player character with a narrative impossible to deviate from. That's fine. Personally I'd rather walk my own path in a game like Skyrim, but I enjoy narrative-led games too so long as that narrative doesn't impede the fun. Though Zelda's Link has a face and a name, you're still free to play your own way, do what you want to do and tackle the big quests in any order you choose – or not at all. In RDR2, my Arthur Morgan may make some different moral choices to your Arthur Morgan – but they're going to wind up in exactly the same place. So yay – RDR2 doesn't do things like Assassin's Creed… except when it does.