Nintendo reveals new Switch model with 7-inch OLED touchscreen

After much online chatter over the last few months, Nintendo has finally announced a new member of its portable handheld gaming family. The Switch (OLED model) boasts a vibrant 7-inch screen, more built-in storage, and comes with a dock sporting a wired LAN port.

The latest Switch measures 4 x 9.5 x 0.5 in (102 x 242 x 13.9 mm), including the Joy-Con controllers, and tips the scales at 11.2 oz (320 g) on its own or 14.8 oz (420 g) with controllers attached to the sides.

The thin-bezel OLED touchscreen has a resolution on 1,280 x 720 Nintendo

Within that bigger and heavier frame you'll find a thin-bezel 7-inch OLED touchscreen at 1,280 x 720 resolution for portable, handheld gameplay or Tabletop mode using the adjustable kickstand around back to get just the right viewing angle.

There's a custom Nvidia Tegra processor inside, along with 64 GB of internal storage (which can be expanded via microSD), and wireless connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The 4,310-mAh Li-ion battery is reckoned good for up to nine hours of per-charge play time – the same as the Switch update announced in 2019.

Around back is a wide adjustable kickstand for nailing the right viewing angle Nintendo

Nintendo is promising an enhanced audio experience from the two onboard speakers, but audio can also be output via a 3.5-mm jack or via the HDMI port in the new dock for TV mode – which ups the resolution to Full HD at up to 60 frames per second for output to a living room television. The dock also sports two USB ports and a wired LAN port for online gaming stability.

The new OLED Switch is reported compatible with the full library of Switch games, carries a suggested retail price of US$349.99, and will be available from October 8 in white or blue/red. The video below has more.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) - Announcement Trailer

Product page: Switch (OLED model)