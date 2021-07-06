© 2021 New Atlas
Games

Nintendo reveals new Switch model with 7-inch OLED touchscreen

By Paul Ridden
July 06, 2021
Nintendo reveals new Switch mo...
As its name suggests, the Switch (OLED model) features a 7-inch OLED touchscreen for "vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go"
As its name suggests, the Switch (OLED model) features a 7-inch OLED touchscreen for "vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go"
View 4 Images
The Switch (OLED model) ships with a new dock, which includes a wired LAN port for improved connection stability
1/4
The Switch (OLED model) ships with a new dock, which includes a wired LAN port for improved connection stability
As its name suggests, the Switch (OLED model) features a 7-inch OLED touchscreen for "vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go"
2/4
As its name suggests, the Switch (OLED model) features a 7-inch OLED touchscreen for "vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go"
Around back is a wide adjustable kickstand for nailing the right viewing angle
3/4
Around back is a wide adjustable kickstand for nailing the right viewing angle
The thin-bezel OLED touchscreen has a resolution on 1,280 x 720
4/4
The thin-bezel OLED touchscreen has a resolution on 1,280 x 720
View gallery - 4 images

After much online chatter over the last few months, Nintendo has finally announced a new member of its portable handheld gaming family. The Switch (OLED model) boasts a vibrant 7-inch screen, more built-in storage, and comes with a dock sporting a wired LAN port.

The latest Switch measures 4 x 9.5 x 0.5 in (102 x 242 x 13.9 mm), including the Joy-Con controllers, and tips the scales at 11.2 oz (320 g) on its own or 14.8 oz (420 g) with controllers attached to the sides.

The thin-bezel OLED touchscreen has a resolution on 1,280 x 720
The thin-bezel OLED touchscreen has a resolution on 1,280 x 720

Within that bigger and heavier frame you'll find a thin-bezel 7-inch OLED touchscreen at 1,280 x 720 resolution for portable, handheld gameplay or Tabletop mode using the adjustable kickstand around back to get just the right viewing angle.

There's a custom Nvidia Tegra processor inside, along with 64 GB of internal storage (which can be expanded via microSD), and wireless connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The 4,310-mAh Li-ion battery is reckoned good for up to nine hours of per-charge play time – the same as the Switch update announced in 2019.

Around back is a wide adjustable kickstand for nailing the right viewing angle
Around back is a wide adjustable kickstand for nailing the right viewing angle

Nintendo is promising an enhanced audio experience from the two onboard speakers, but audio can also be output via a 3.5-mm jack or via the HDMI port in the new dock for TV mode – which ups the resolution to Full HD at up to 60 frames per second for output to a living room television. The dock also sports two USB ports and a wired LAN port for online gaming stability.

The new OLED Switch is reported compatible with the full library of Switch games, carries a suggested retail price of US$349.99, and will be available from October 8 in white or blue/red. The video below has more.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) - Announcement Trailer

Product page: Switch (OLED model)

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

GamesNintendoNintendo SwitchPortable GamingGamingOLED
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!