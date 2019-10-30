True to its name, RoboSoccer uses robots to play soccer

Foosball tables are a common sight at hip, trendy tech startups, even though they're actually very low-tech devices. Perhaps RoboSoccer might be more appropriate, as it's an attempt to bridge the gap between physical and digital gaming.

Invented by Polish entrepreneur Vadym Melnyk, the basic version of RoboSoccer consists of a foldable mini soccer pitch, along with two omnidirectional robots and two Bluetooth remote control units.

As many as six robots can be on the field at once, with the two teams differentiated by adjustable-color LEDs on top of each bot. Additionally, if players wish to forgo the remotes, they can just use an iOS/Android app on their smartphones.

The robots pick the ball up using a magnet on their nose, also known as their cannon. Once they've subsequently avoided the opposing robot(s) and made their way over to the other team's goal, they shoot the ball at the net.

The robots can grab the ball, or they can "dribble" it simply by pushing it along RoboSoccer

The ball's trajectory is determined in advance by raising or lowering the cannon, after which the shot is actually made by a small post that shoots out of the cannon, releasing the ball from the magnet and sending it through the air. Multi-colored LEDs built into the goals flash whenever the ball successfully gets in.

Each robot is powered by two removable 1,200-mAh lithium-ion batteries, that should reportedly be good for four hours of use per USB charge.

Should you be interested, RoboSoccer is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of £77 (about US$99) will get you a basic setup, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail price is $249.

The game is demonstrated in the following video.

RoboSoccer: Table Soccer game with Robot Players - campaign video

Sources: Kickstarter, RoboSoccer