Stranger Things pinball machine takes you straight back to the 80s

The Netflix hit show Stranger Things is dripping with 1980s nostalgia, and thanks to a new tie-in with pinball machine maker Stern Pinball, you can add an extra dollop of retro charm with the Stranger Things pinball machine.

It's perhaps the ultimate gaming purchase for the Stranger Things fan, and it comes in three versions: Pro, Premium and Limited Edition. The Premium and Limited Edition models come with a built-in video projector to throw videos and animations on top of the board, and a small screen at the top of the unit for extra gameplay features.

You also get a special "telekinetic" magnetic ball lock on the Premium and Limited Edition machines, which we expect will let you mimic some of Eleven's famous mind-control powers during gameplay.

Opt for the Limited Edition unit – there are just 500 of these being made – and you get extra features such as mirrored backglass, more custom artwork, custom art blades, anti-reflection pinball glass, and a plaque showing the limited edition model.

Every model comes with some very authentic-looking Stranger Things artwork and a target shaped like an actual Demogorgon. There's also a Demodog spinner, three custom ramps and two hideout ball scoops on every model.

The Demogorgon takes up a prominent place on the table Stern Pinball

"Stranger Things is one of the most successful shows of all time, connecting with people around the world and across generations," Stern Pinball CEO Gary Stern said in a press statement. "This game features action, mystery, suspense, and humor; Stranger Things is a perfect fit for pinball."

Stern Pinball is promising "supernatural elements, strange sightings, and government secrets" in the course of a game, with hidden meanings to unlock and the appearance of all the key characters from the show: Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Joyce, Police Chief Jim Hopper, and of course Eleven.

Exactly how the Upside Down will be invoked isn't exactly clear, but the craftsmanship looks to be of a high enough standard that this is going to be a lot of fun to grapple with for Stranger Things fans.

However, if you're taken with one of these machines, you're going to need deep pockets to be able to afford one of your own: the Pro model retails for US$6,099, the Premium model for $7,699, and the Limited Edition model for a cool $9,099. Any one of them should keep you busy until season four of Stranger Things drops, though you might be better off looking out for one at your local arcade.

Check out some of the gameplay in the video below.

Stranger Things Pinball - Pro Trailer

Source: Stern Pinball