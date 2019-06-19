Known as the GDome Mobile, the South African-made device features a glass-filled nylon body, a hardened steel support frame, and an optically-correct scratch-resistant acrylic dome lens. It reportedly accommodates any make or model of smartphone no larger than 6.5 inches, which is cradled within a closed-cell foam insert that the user cuts to size. The phone's screen remains visible and touch-sensitive via a clear membrane on the back of the housing.