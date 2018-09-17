The last time we caught up with media artist Moritz Simon Geist was in 2012 when he revealed his extra large take on Roland's TR-808 drum machine, the wall-filling MR-808. Since then he's been working on his Sonic Robots project, again merging his passions for making music and robotics to create bots that play techno. Next month, four tracks will be released where the music is played entirely by these Geist-built robots.