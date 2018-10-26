The Bluefin-9 is described as two-man portable, weighing in at 155 lb (70 kg) with an overall length of 95.2 in (241.8 cm) and a diameter of 9.375 in (23.8 cm). Equipped with a pair of mounted carry handles, it can be launched and recovered from piers, rigid-hulled inflatables, and a variety of other vessels. In addition, it's been re-engineered to be modular, so it's easy to maintain and components like the 1 TB Removable Data Storage Module (RDSM) and the 1.9 kWh rechargeable li-ion battery can be swapped out in under 30 minutes.